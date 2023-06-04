Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash at Fullerton Street, Stockton

Updated June 5 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN aged in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Newcastle left a car within metres of the water at Stockton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.