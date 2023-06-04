A MAN aged in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Newcastle left a car within metres of the water at Stockton.
Emergency crews were called to the waterfront at Fullerton Street, near Meredith Street, at about noon on Sunday, June 6.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 20s, was checked at the scene for a possible injury to his head - it is understood he was up and walking soon after the crash.
An Ambulance NSW crew took him to John Hunter Hospital for further examination.
A Fire and Rescue NSW team rendered the area safe.
