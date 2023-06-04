A STRONG opening bid of $1.2 million for a property with ocean views in Dudley was among the hotly contested auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie on the weekend.
The auction was one of 29 scheduled across the region in the week ending June 4 which recorded a clearance rate of 82.4 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
That figure was up from 75 per cent the week prior.
Twelve of those were scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, including the property at Dudley which was listed with Simon Wall Property.
The renovated home with ocean views on 920-plus square metres at 4 Cooper Street attracted seven registered bidders on Saturday.
However, four of those were cut out of the bidding before it began when a buyer from Sydney made a high opening bid.
"It took off quite quickly with the opening bid of $1.2 million, which was pretty strong in itself," Mr Wall said.
"That was a buyer from Sydney who was sick of being outpriced in the Sydney market, so they were pretty aggressive starting the auction at $1.2 million.
"Coming in super strong like that took the wind out of the sails with most of the buyers."
Bidding rose in $50,000 increments before the property sold under the hammer for $1.43 million to a family from Eleebana who plans to lease the property for a few years before knocking it down and rebuilding
Mr Wall said the sellers purchased the property in August 2020 for $1,105,000 and had not renovated the home but managed to earn a profit of more than $300,000.
"All they did was an internal paint job to have it presented nicely for sale, so $330,000 later for holding onto a property for a couple of years, they were pretty stoked with the result," Mr Wall said.
Also in Dudley, Robinson Property's Mike Flook took a contemporary three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 306 square metres at 25 Elizabeth Street to auction on Saturday.
The opening bid started at $1.1 million, with four bidders competing for the property, including two online and two on-site.
Competition came down to two of the bidders before it sold under the hammer for $1.31 million.
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom fixer-upper at 22 Dawson Street, Waratah drew big numbers with bidders as one of the most sought-after auction properties of the week on Friday night.
Wilton Lemke Stewart's auction of the home on 505 square metres attracted 14 registrations.
Starting with an opening bid of $600,000, a further 17 bids were placed before it went on to sell for $740,000 to a couple who plan to renovate the property as their family home.
Also on Friday, Belle Property's listing of 3 Parkstone Close, Speers Point sold at auction above its guide of $995,000.
Five bidders registered at the auction of the renovated four-bedroom which offered lake and mountain views.
It sold under the hammer for $1.19 million.
The biggest result of the week was in Merewether where Green St Property's Josh Mana listed a four-bedroom home with panoramic ocean views.
The property was one of only 12 homes on the blue-ribbon address at 9 Hill Street and earned the seller a substantial profit.
According to CoreLogic, the property was last sold in 2016 for $1,525,000.
The auction started strong with an opening bid of $2.8 million and went on to sell for $3.4 million.
In Hamilton East, a double brick California bungalow in need of an update at 44 National Park Street sold at auction on Saturday with four parties battling it out for the property.
Spillane Property took a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 70 Jubilee Road, Elermore Vale to auction on Saturday with two registered bidders.
After an opening bid of $800,000, the home sold for $1.13 million which was above its guide of $950,000 to $1.04 million.
At 151 Jubilee Road, Glendale, a split-level family home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three living areas and a pool sold at auction on Sunday with First National Newcastle City.
Listed with a guide of $1 million to $1.1 million, the bidding began at $1 million with two registered bidders competing for the property.
Bidding was strong between the two parties, with a total of 30 bids placed before it sold under the hammer for $1,161,000.
