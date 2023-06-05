Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes June 6 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't blame the soldiers, blame the bosses who send them to war
Don't blame the soldiers, blame the bosses who send them to war

I HAVE followed the situation around Ben Roberts-Smith, pictured, in the media since it came to light ('A murderer and a war criminal', Newcastle Herald 2/6). While I can understand the evidence against him is very confronting, I do not feel it is right that he and other soldiers should be vilified for what took place in Afghanistan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.