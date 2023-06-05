Don't blame the soldiers, blame the bosses who send them to war

It was never going to be a war we could achieve anything out of. Our troops went there out of their obligation as soldiers. They did their best to defeat an enemy that hid amongst the population and it was impossible to know who the enemy was. When they have to engage with an enemy who has no human rights boundaries of their own, we cannot expect our sons and daughters to be perfect. I see the politicians who do not take up arms and fight as having no right to judge a soldier in the field who is just fulfilling his duty. I believe we were only there in Afghanistan to satisfy the obligations of politicians.

