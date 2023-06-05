Don't blame the soldiers, blame the bosses who send them to war

I HAVE followed the situation around Ben Roberts-Smith, pictured, in the media since it came to light ('A murderer and a war criminal', Newcastle Herald 2/6). While I can understand the evidence against him is very confronting, I do not feel it is right that he and other soldiers should be vilified for what took place in Afghanistan.
The person who in my opinion should be held accountable for putting our men and women in that war has not been mentioned at all. I speak of former prime minister John Howard. He was in New York during September 11, 2001. As a result of that attack, President Bush requested Australia take part in a war to punish the attackers of Iraq and Afghanistan, and we obliged.
It was never going to be a war we could achieve anything out of. Our troops went there out of their obligation as soldiers. They did their best to defeat an enemy that hid amongst the population and it was impossible to know who the enemy was. When they have to engage with an enemy who has no human rights boundaries of their own, we cannot expect our sons and daughters to be perfect. I see the politicians who do not take up arms and fight as having no right to judge a soldier in the field who is just fulfilling his duty. I believe we were only there in Afghanistan to satisfy the obligations of politicians.
SLOWLY it has emerged that the great hero was a murderer and a bully ('A murderer and a war criminal', Herald 2/6).
War requires murder and military training is all about enhancing the bully. Faced with the battlefield horror of seeing your mates murdered around you leads to lifelong wounds in the survivors and certainly fuels a murderous fury more immediately. I think the crime of war rests more with the politicians who enable it than with the soldiers, however willing, who are sent to prosecute it. If we are to throw our most decorated "war criminal" under the bus I suggest it should be in company with the ex Prime Minister who so enthusiastically sent him and so many others into battle.
WHAT a load of rubbish, these reports that the Australian Defence Force's shiny seats in Canberra are suggesting that the consumption of beer by combatants be measured prior to those combatants going out on patrol, possibly risking their lives. This is not the Aussie way.
How about all parliamentary members entering the Senate or House of Representatives chambers be drug and alcohol tested? These are the people who decide where our defence force personnel are sent around the globe to protect our interests and those threatened by invading armies, terrorist groups, warlords and the like.
These brave men and women are exposed to harsh conditions and are putting themselves in harm's way, and these bureaucrats want to take away what most Aussies do after a hard day's work: have a quiet, refreshing ale with their mates, their family? This is wokeness at an idiotic level.
The defence forces are struggling to secure recruits, I wonder why? Yes, just as you would be put off tap for reaching the point of intoxication at your local, this should not be tolerated and policed better. But a couple of beers or wines to settle the nerves and promote a little Dutch courage? I see no reason why not. In fact, I think the ADF should pay for it. Your shout, readers.
FOLLOWING World War II the 1950s were looking bright, with high immigration numbers and a necessary housing boom.
Houses were not like the mansions of today and each was filled to capacity; typically a budget 10 to 90 square metre, two or three-bedroom home, with mum and dad and three to four kids.
The human occupancy of many dwellings today is sometimes only one or two adults, and in other cases perhaps one or two kids. The problem is the utilisation of each home today is minimal to the point of extravagance, and yet society is screaming out for affordable accommodation to purchase or rent. As the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said, we need to team up and use what we have more effectively.
With regard to the influx of immigrants, my view is that established new Australians should open their doors and temporarily accommodate their own ethnic groups to welcome and help them find an immediate place to live, and then to establish themselves before moving on to set up their own homes. I suggest that the federal government provide non-taxable compensation where this is done (say $50 per week for an individual or $100 for a family) to provide immediate availability of a place to stay. There's got to be a way to optimise what we already have, and in parallel boost construction activity by removing the endless nonsensical regulations.
THE recent discovery of a large stained-glass window in a small chapel in Rhode Island, Massachusetts in North America dating back to 1870 has generated much debate regarding issues such as white supremacy, race and equality. Because the glass depicts the Biblical figures of Jesus, Mary and Martha as black.
Growing up in Australia in the 20th century Jesus was always portrayed as being fair haired, blue eyed and pale skin. Very Caucasian. In all pictures and sculptures, he was displayed this way. On stage and screen for a long time he was always represented by a white performer.
Nobody knows what Jesus looked like. There are no known pictures or descriptions of him. But in all probability he had brown hair, brown eyes and tanned skin. He would have resembled a modern day Palestinian or a Galilean Jew.
Notwithstanding the arguments of white supremacy and racial inequality, I believe the images of deities depend on the ethnicity of the artist. His values, preconceptions and prejudices are displayed in his interpretation. He would have selected local models. Someone the community could relate to. That is why there is a Chinese Jesus who has Asian features. An African Jesus who is black. A European Jesus who is white, and so on. Somebody who resembles the people in those places makes Jesus, in this case, somebody with whom they can empathise.
The appearance of religious deities will always be evolving, not limited to Christianity. You will find the same occurrence in Islam, Buddhism and Judaism.
APPARENTLY there was a bunker review official supporting the referee and two lines people in the first women's State of Origin rugby league match. I find it difficult to believe the four people officiating failed to notice a forearm, reported to be an elbow, being thrust into Isabelle Kelly's throat by a player in possession of the football.
I must be mistaken in thinking a fend using the palm of the hand is the only use of the arm allowable by a ball-carrying player. Not even a penalty. Another Queensland victory. Power without glory.
TO paraphrase Julia Gillard, when it comes to voting against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament racism "doesn't explain everything, it doesn't explain nothing, but it does explain some things."
YES Clive Jensen (Short Takes, 3/6), it seems our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, was hoping to unite the country by gaining a similar 97 per cent "yes" vote in his Voice referendum, relying on the vibe and feelings of guilt. It's looking now more like 50/50 either way, in which case the country will be forever divided down the middle on this issue. Well done Albo, great idea.
CLIVE Jensen, why is a vote for the Voice a "vote for inequality"? What will Indigenous people gain that you don't have? What will you lose? How will your day-to-day existence change forever simply because Indigenous Australians would be able to offer suggestions to the government on policies that affected their communities? What exactly are you scared of?
OUR government trains our soldiers to kill who they nominate. Our soldiers must assess who may be trying to kill them and hope they are quicker. Wouldn't our government be the responsible authority ('A murderer and a war criminal', Newcastle Herald 2/6)?
WHAT would we call Ben Roberts-Smith if he was to educate the needy and wanting in Australia looking for a home to live or a place to work ('A murderer and a war criminal', Herald 2/6)? I'm a toiler and I thank him and people like him who've been where I never want to be. I remember that.
RATHER than superannuation attempting to outpace inflation, we should invest to reduce the cost of living in the place we want to retire. Buy shares in a local seed bank. The RBA fights with one hand behind its back. I am astounded at the lack of acknowledgement of national dollars; barter; time banking or negative interest money.
I HOPE Sue Boele is a First Nation person or a descendant of the First Nations, otherwise, like the majority of Australians, what you think will be irrelevant because you will not have a say in anything. Reminds you a bit of Animal Farm.
RELIGION doesn't belong in pubs and politics doesn't belong in sports; these are the 11th and 12th commandments in the butcher's bible. Commandments one to ten in the butcher's bible are protected by the code of honour, never to be revealed to those who aren't worthy.
