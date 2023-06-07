Shayne Mansfield has settled in nicely as executive chef at Jana, QT Newcastle. The new menu is recognisably his and wow, what a transformation. Mansfield's signature creativity, his attention to detail, his uncanny ability to make unfathomable flavour and textural combinations work, his dedication to seasonality and minimising waste ... the list just goes on. And then there's QT's front-of-house team. They are attentive, friendly and fun, and understand the menu and the wine list and how they work together. Do yourself a favour and check it out.

