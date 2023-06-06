Long Distance, Only At The Movies, Me Local Member Of Parliament, Statik - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sly Withers, with Bec Stevens - Newcastle Hotel
Alivan Blu, with Tom Harrington - Cambridge Hotel
Paper Lace (UK) - Lizotte's
Andrew Swift, with Gretta Ziller - Royal Hotel Dungog
Locust, So She Can Fly, Honka Slonka - Hamilton Station Hotel
Dear Seattle, with Lucky Day, Ragdoll - Stag & Hunter Hotel
End, with Volatile Ways, Splinter, Skorn - Cambridge Hotel
Don't Change....Ultimate INXS - Lizotte's
Kevin Borich Express - Qirkz In The Hunter
Numbskull, Fat Monica, Hauntus, Onyro - Hamilton Station Hotel
Private Wives, with Boudicca, Laura Panic - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Redbull Party - Cambridge Hotel
Garrick Ohlsson (USA) - Newcastle City Hall
Telenova, with Sloan Peterson, Elaskia - Cambridge Hotel
Mountain Wizard Death Cult, with Flaming Wreckage, Tired Minds, Boudicca - Stag & Hunter Hotel
David Bridie - Qirkz In The Hunter
Just A Gent, with Marnie, JKTS - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Dreggs, with Mitch Santiago - Cambridge Hotel
Lauren Hansom, Mike Who - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Urn, Rixon, Statik (all ages) - Adamstown Uniting Church
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Cry Club, Raave Tapes, Stumps, Shady Nasty, Pirra, Djanaba, Teddie, Underlay, Slapjack, Soyboy, Jimmy Osborn, Laver Lamp, Aloe, Skyepaint, Daytrip - Cambridge Hotel
Carrington Crawl ft. dave the band, Midway, Georgie Winchester, Magpie Diaries, The Appointments, Saylor & The Flavour - Various Carrington venues
Andrew Swift, with Gretta Ziller - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Stum, with Ned Bennett - Newcastle Hotel
Joe McManus (lunch) - Qirkz In The Hunter
The Psychedelics (dinner) - Qirkz In The Hunter
Straight Arrows, Fungas, Robbie Thunder - Hamilton Station Hotel
What's It All About: The Songs of Burt Bacharach - Lizotte's
10cc (UK) - Civic Theatre
