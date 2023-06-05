A LAKE Macquarie turtle that survived seven fishing hooks in her intestines has returned to the wild.
A marathon five-hour surgery at Taronga Wildlife Hospital removed the sharp objects from the turtle's stomach, allowing veterinarians to release her just outside Sydney Heads last week with assistance from police.
"Releasing turtles and other wildlife back into the wild is the best part of my job," Taronga Wildlife Hospital rescue and rehabilitation coordinator Libby Hall said.
"This turtle made a remarkable recovery after her surgery, and she was definitely ready to be released back into the ocean."
The Newcastle Herald previously reported the 50-kilogram turtle's x-rays revealed a dangerous gang-hook formation within her body.
"On ultrasound examination, I was very suspicious that there was bunching of the intestines, an indication that fishing line is causing damage, so we decided to perform surgery immediately," senior veterinarian Larry Vogelnest said.
"Surgery on turtles is extremely difficult, as everything is encased within the shell, so the access is limited."
The operation revealed fishing line attached to the hooks had cut into the intestines, but not yet through.
"To be honest, I wasn't sure if the turtle was going to survive. Incredibly, just a few days after the surgery, she was feeding well and then made a remarkable recovery," he said.
Another turtle released at the same time, an 80-kilogram female, was admitted in April after she was found at Anna Bay in Port Stephens "very unwell and floating".
She had also swallowed fishing line, but no hooks were connected. She was able to pass the object without the need for surgery.
Both turtles were fitted with satellite trackers as part of a program monitoring the survival and movements of rehabilitated turtles in a bid to gain data on critical habitat use in NSW.
Every year, 1500 animals are admitted to Taronga Wildlife Hospitals, and Taronga is the leading contributor to veterinary services in wildlife treatment and rehabilitation in NSW.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
