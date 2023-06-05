A 1920s California bungalow on a prized street in Hamilton East was among the big auction results on the weekend.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom double brick home at 44 National Park Street went to auction on Saturday after a four-week campaign to sell the property which had been held by the same family since 1969.
Original features included pressed metal ceilings, sash windows, skirting boards and architraves.
The property was snapped up by a family from the Newcastle area.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, listing agent Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart said it sold within the auction guide range.
"We were guiding $1.85 million to $2 million and it sold within that range," Mr Lemke said.
Hamilton East is one of Newcastle's most desirable areas on the city's fringe, with houses in the suburb holding a median value of $1.35 million.
Recent sales on the street include $2.82 million for a five-bedroom house at number 60 in November and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house sold at number 38 for $2.05 million in June last year.
Mr Lemke said the property's large block size, wide frontage and offering of four bedrooms and two bathrooms appealed with buyers.
"We had 67 enquiries on the property and had 28 groups through during the four-week auction campaign," he said.
We spoke with the agent about the auction and the result:
The property: It was held by the same family since 1969 and the house was absolutely immaculate. It was very looked after and they raised four kids in the house during their time there. The home was built in 1925. It was a double brick California bungalow on 612 square metres and it had a really wide frontage as well. This one had four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two separate living areas, a wide driveway and a double garage down the back of the block.
What made this property special? The land size was one. It was on more than 600 square metres. The size of the home also appealed to buyers. It had an extension added on in the early 1980s with an open-plan add-on and so having that with the four bedrooms brought in a lot of interest from buyers. It was more of a cosmetic renovation as opposed to a major renovation where you would need to add an extension.
How many registered bidders? We had five registered bidders on the day. Only two of those actually took part in the bidding.
Where were the potential buyers from? We had two bidders from Sydney and three local buyers from the Newcastle area. The winning bidder was a family from Newcastle. They plan to move in and do some updating and modernise the home.
How did the auction unfold? There were about 30 people in the backyard watching on. The bidding opened at $1.5 million and it went up to $1.6 million, $1.7 million and then $1.75 million. and $1.8 million. We got to $1.85 million and then another bid nudged it over the line. The bidding was going up quickly and it was probably all over in about 10 or 15 minutes so it was a good, fast auction. Bidding was spirited with the two bidders.
Was the result a surprise? Going into it, all of the buyers indicated they would be sitting around the $1.7 million mark, so I was really pleased with the outcome in the end.
