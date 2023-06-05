How did the auction unfold? There were about 30 people in the backyard watching on. The bidding opened at $1.5 million and it went up to $1.6 million, $1.7 million and then $1.75 million. and $1.8 million. We got to $1.85 million and then another bid nudged it over the line. The bidding was going up quickly and it was probably all over in about 10 or 15 minutes so it was a good, fast auction. Bidding was spirited with the two bidders.