Clayton Harmey and Allan McColl land Kiwi double at Newcastle

A sharp Australian debut from Kiwi import Next To Me was part of a winning double from Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey and prominent local owner Allan McColl at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Next To Me, a Bettors Delight four-year-old gelding with one win in 15 New Zealand starts, was a $1.70 favourite in race seven (1609m) despite a second-line draw and no trials in Australia. Driver Blake Hughes found a spot three back in the running line then brought Next To Me four wide on the home turn to set up a 6.7m win in 1:54:0.
It came after Grace Panella-driven Matai Meghan ($1.20), another recent Kiwi buy for McColl, made it two wins in three starts for Harmey.
"Allan picks them himself, I don't know what he buys, but he's done a pretty good job," Harmey said.
"He's a great owner. You won't find a better bloke to trainer for than him, so I'm pretty lucky really."
Panella and Hughes finished with doubles at the meeting after wins with Brexitt and Run Riv Run respectively.
Southern Highlands trainer Elizabeth Heath and driver Josh Gallagher had victories with three-year-old fillies Screenshot and Killara Dragon. Both have come from the stables of suspended trainer KerryAnn Morris.
Another visiting combination, the McDowells training partnership and driver Lleyton Green, won with Skye Mary Mac and Pikarso.
