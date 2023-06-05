Newcastle Herald
Clayton Harmey and Allan McColl land Kiwi double at Newcastle

By Craig Kerry
June 5 2023 - 7:30pm
A sharp Australian debut from Kiwi import Next To Me was part of a winning double from Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey and prominent local owner Allan McColl at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

