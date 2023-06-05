Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan bows out of ISA World Surfing Games

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Ryan Callinan competing on Monday. Picture by Sean Evans, ISA
Ryan Callinan competing on Monday. Picture by Sean Evans, ISA

Ryan Callinan's run in the men's division of the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador came to an end on Monday when bumped to third with a last-minute wave in his repechage round four heat.

