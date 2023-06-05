Ryan Callinan bows out of ISA World Surfing Games

Ryan Callinan's run in the men's division of the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador came to an end on Monday when bumped to third with a last-minute wave in his repechage round four heat.
The Merewether goofy-footer was second behind local hope Porfirio Miranda (14.14) and set to progress with him before Spaniard Aritz Aranburu, who needed a 6.47, peeled off three backhand turns inside the last minute of their four-man contest.
The score, a 6.9, dropped after the siren and lifted Aranburu to second with a 13.67 best two-wave total. Callinan (13.23) was third and Argentine Santiago Muniz (6.9) was last. Callinan, the world No.8, was a late replacement for Jack Robinson in the Australian side. He entered the repechage section after finishing third in his main draw round two heat. He then won two repechage heats before the defeat.
Australian men's teammates Liam O'Brien and Ethan Ewing were in round five of the repechage.
Also competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier is Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum.
Like Callinan, Baum was third in round two, placing her in the repechage section. Baum won, then was second in her next heats.
The African women's Olympic slot is within reach for Baum and South African teammate Zoe Steyn, but they still needed to make two more heats to be eligible.
"Qualification is definitely on my mind," Baum told ISA.
"It's spoken about a lot over here so I'm just trying to kind of acknowledge it and trying to block it out as well. I'm just trying to focus on myself and my own surfing. I feel like I gain momentum surfing more heats, so it's not the hard way around, it's just the longer way around. So, yeah, we'll get there."
