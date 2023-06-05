Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's first men's netball team to play at 2023 Netball NSW senior titles at Maitland: June 10-12

By Renee Valentine
June 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Coach David Huey, centre, and player Tyeson Lalaga, left, with members of the Newcastle men's open netball team. They will contest the NSW titles in Maitland this weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
It will be an historic moment when Tyeson Lalaga steps onto the court as part of Newcastle's first men's team on Saturday.

