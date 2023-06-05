The biggest sporting news over the weekend was Nathan Cleary's hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the second State of Origin match while Newcastle Jets' arch rivals Central Coast Mariners romped it home in the A-League grand final.
Closer to home, there was plenty of local sporting action.
The win was Lions' fifth in a row and came as sweet revenge against a team who had bundled them out of last year's finals series and were clear winners when they met earlier this campaign.
Former NRL halfback Brock Lamb ran in seven tries as Maitland beat winless Kurri by 28 points, and other winners were Wests, Wyong and Central.
Weston joined Charlestown on 28 points but moved ahead of them by one goal at the top of the table, although Azzurri have a game in hand.
Broadmeadow kept third spot, rising to 27 points, while Maitland jumped three positions to fourth.
In NPLW NNSW, things are also tight as the competition nears the end of its second round.
Second-placed Charlestown (28) came from behind to draw 1-1 in their top-of-the-table clash with leaders Broadmeadow (29).
Third-placed Olympic (26) also shared the points in their clash with fifth-placed Adamstown (17) while Maitland (24), in fourth, and New Lambton (16), sixth but eyeing the top four, produced comprehensives victories.
The Hunter Wildfires men sit top of the Shute Shield standings while their women's team seized a top-four spot with a game in hand over the weekend.
The women were clear 17-0 winners over Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday before the men won 31-30.
Maitland overcame Wanderers and Hamilton beat Southern Beaches.
In women's action, Maitland edged the Greens 14-10, Hamilton were 38-12 winners over Waratah and University thrashed Southern Beaches/Medowie 90-0.
Riley Klugerman struck late as the Newcastle Northstars overcame Adelaide Adrenaline 6-5 in a thriller at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
At the midpoint of their Black Diamond Cup campaign, Newcastle City are proving the competition pace-setters in outright first after seven wins from eight outings.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
