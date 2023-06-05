JAKE Riley returned home with a "really nice" glass trophy from his first international tournament but that paled in comparison to the experience of hanging out with his idol Adam Scott.
Riley and Queenslander Kate McFarlane represented Golf Australia in the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida late last month.
Riley fired rounds 71,71,68 to be at six under and tied for third. That was not the highlight.
"We went out to dinner with Adam Scott one night and got to hang with him," the Toronto teenager said. "Adam did a clinic for everyone after the second round. Our coach Matt Ballard conducted it and Adam was hitting balls and taking questions.
"Afterwards Matt and Adam arranged dinner. We went to Michael Jordan's restaurant in Jupiter. I asked him a few questions about his time on the PGA and how he practices now. Just sharing the table with him and listening to him talk about certain topics, even that stuff, you learn from.
"He had come off playing the US PGA and was saying how his game felt pretty good. He finished 10th this week. The US Open is next week and he was pretty excited about that. We spent a couple of hours with him. To be able to do that with someone I idolised growing up, it was insane.
"The whole week. It was so good. The first few days at Golf Australia house was awesome. We got to play Isleworth Country Club, where Tiger woods lived for 10 years. Then the tournament, with us being Aussies, they really looked after us."
Riley, after a solid opening two rounds, got hot with the putter to move from 10th to third.
"I hit the ball tee to green really well," he said. "The first couple of days, it felt like I was fitting a lot of good putts but couldn't get them to drop. I kept hitting the edges. It was nice to play a round on the last day where I felt that the score reflected how I was playing."
Next for Riley is the NSW All-School Championships at Waratah and Belmont from June 19-21, then he travels to Brisbane for the Queensland Junior Amateur (June 27-30) before the NSW Junior Amateur at Byron Bay (July 4-7).
** Central Coast beat Newcastle 12-6 at Shelley Beach last weekend to claim the the Artie Mollett Trophy in consecutive years for the first time since 1980.
Teams were comprised of six senior and six juniors (under-18).
The senior-juniors combinations of Brij Ingrey and Harvey Payne and Tom De Wit and Jesse Linden won their matches. Three combinations - Bryce Pickin and Lachlan Venables; Dave Alexander and Jayden Butler; Luke Ferrier and Lachlan Lawson - half their matches.
In the singles on Sunday, Central Coast won the men 3.5-2.5. Brij Ingrey and Bryce Pickin had wins. Dave Alexander squared his match.
The home side dominated the juniors, winning all six matches for a 12-6 victory overall.
Hamish Ellison was a late withdrawal after injurying his knee and was replaced by Ingrey
Next for Newcastle is the clash with Hunter River at Nelson Bay on July 22-23.
** Charlestown professional Blake Windred will be hoping a mixed format in the Scandanavian Open, starting Thursday, in Stockholm brings a change in fortunes.
Windred carded rounds of 78,75 to miss the cut by three strokes in the European Open in Germany last week.
