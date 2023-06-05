More than 70 people attended a 'climate justice vigil' alongside the rail line leading to the world's largest coal export port as part of World Environment Day on Monday.
Police watched on as representatives from various faith groups spoke of the impacts of burning coal on humanity and the planet.
"For people of faith, and for me as a Christian, safeguarding sustainable life on this planet is a sacred duty. We suffer moral injury when mining, exporting and burning of fossil fuels needlessly threatens so many lives," Ecotheologican and senior lecturer at the Pacific Theological College Dr Di Rayson said as the sun rose above the gathering.
"While it was sombre to witness the ongoing exports of coal today, we held a beautiful service that united people of different faith backgrounds and people of conscience, and honoured the lives lost to climate impacts."
The vigil and service followed an open letter sent to the chief executives of coal exporting companies last week calling for a one day stoppage of coal movements on World Environment day, June 5.
The letter cited peer-reviewed research that estimates for every 400,000 tonnes of coal burnt (the quantity exported daily from Newcastle), 226 people will lose their lives this century due to the climate impacts of these emissions.
In a symbolic ritual, 226 shoes were displayed on Monday morning to represent the lives lost due to the climate change impacts of Newcastle's coal exports.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.