Faith leaders gather at Kooragang coal line to mark World Environment Day

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:33pm
Participants in the World Environment Day interfaith vigil at Sandgate. Photo by Alex Hobbs.
More than 70 people attended a 'climate justice vigil' alongside the rail line leading to the world's largest coal export port as part of World Environment Day on Monday.

