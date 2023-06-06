Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

De Bortoli brand Woodfired releases four big, rich Heathcote reds

By John Lewis
June 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and daughter De Bortoli winemaking team Steve and Kate Webber.
Father and daughter De Bortoli winemaking team Steve and Kate Webber.

WOODFIRED is a word that conjures up winter comfort and it applies to a batch of new good-value reds to come to my tasting bench from the Victorian arm of the De Bortoli family wine company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.