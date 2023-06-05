ACE SPARKLING RED

Newcastle Herald
WITH 13.7% alcohol, deep purple hues and persistent tiny bubbles, this lovely De Bortoli Non-Vintage Woodfired Heathcote Sparkling Shiraz shows gamey aromas and plum front-palate flavour. The middle palate has cassis, bramble jelly, spearmint and mocha oak and the finish smooth earthy tannins. PRICE: $22.

