Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lake Macquarie answer Jets academy call in new partnership

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie answer Jets academy call in new partnership
Lake Macquarie answer Jets academy call in new partnership

Lake Macquarie president Steve Graham says his club are happy to share the fields at Tredinnick Oval with the Jets academy in return for the chance to enhance the Roosters' junior program, and football in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.