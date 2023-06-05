Lake Macquarie answer Jets academy call in new partnership

Lake Macquarie president Steve Graham says his club are happy to share the fields at Tredinnick Oval with the Jets academy in return for the chance to enhance the Roosters' junior program, and football in the region.
The NPL club and the Newcastle Jets announced a strategic partnership on Friday that will focus on facility improvements and sharing, while giving Lakes access to coaching expertise and specialist resources.
Graham said the venture was a memorandum of understanding that the parties had aligned values and goals, and a working party would be formed.
In the short term, he said Jets academy teams would likely be sharing the four fields at Tredinnick Oval with Lakes sides in the next pre-season. In return, Lakes players and coaches will gain insights into the operations of an A-League academy.
Graham said the opportunity would give Lakes a "tangible point of difference" to attract players.
"One of the biggest challenges for clubs is that you have a bit of a turnstile of coaches coming in and out, and they bring their own stuff, but I think Lake Macquarie City need to have their own thing that is completely imbedded and everyone believes in it," Graham said.
"Then you have coaches coming in and buying into it the program. What I'm hoping to get from the Jets is strategic help in building our football program.
"They are not giving us special treatment because any club can come and work with them, but they are tangible outcomes for us with our teams training beside theirs."
He said the partnership developed via Lake Macquarie's JDL technical director Adam Linacre, who also assists at the Jets, and came after the A-League club made approaches to use City's fields. The Jets then invited Lakes officials to discuss a partnership.
The Jets academy, whose teams play in the NSW NPL, are based at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, which is next to City's home ground of Macquarie Field. The Jets train on a grass pitch and synthetic fields at LMRFF under a deal with Northern NSW Football.
While that is set to continue, the Jets juniors are keen to also use the grass fields at nearby Tredinnick Oval.
Graham said Lakes secured funding to improve lighting at Tredinnick but they were keen to chase more upgrades. With the partnership, he believed the "sky is the limit at Tredinnick", which "could turn into a football hub".
"There's an opportunity to take things to another level as far as facilities and a precinct that could impact many kids, not just one club," he said. "As long as Lake Macquarie City don't lose out, I'm very happy to work with others to do what's best for football.
"The Jets for some time obviously needed some facilities to implement their programs and there had been some approaches by them about using Tredinnick Oval. But [the wet weather] last year was a good example that you can put only a certain amount of traffic on it without damaging the surface.
"We've looked at how can you bring Tredinnick Oval up to scratch and when you start to look at what state and federal funding is available, you realise to attract that sort of money, more than one football club needs to be sitting at that table."
Lakes have a special general meeting on Wednesday night to sign off on bringing the junior and senior clubs back together after decades as separate entities.
The club, who hope to one day have a women's NPL team, are last in the first-grade men's league and will likely be fighting to avoid relegation next season.
Graham, though, said the club was well positioned with facilities already after securing $2.5 million in grants to build a new grandstand at Macquarie Field as well as raise and re-lay its pitch.
"What we have as a football club is absolutely satisfactory for our needs," he said. "We've got plenty of grass, we're getting a facility upgrade, so if our thoughts were just about looking after us, we've got what we need. This goes well beyond that."
"We saw a lot of positives for us to work closely with the Jets academy because if we are training side by side with those guys, it just helps our coaches be better and it gives you opportunities you wouldn't have if you weren't around them.
"And I'm very open to sharing what we have if that means that collectively we can bring in bigger funding to improve facilities and maybe turn it into a precinct."
In a statement on Friday, Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said: "With Lake Macquarie City Football Club being right next door to the home base for our Academy, there is a natural partnership that can be formed.
"We are confident that LMCFC will benefit from closer access to our Academy staff and other resources and we are working with LMCFC on ways to bring new investment into facilities and on how we can gain some utilisation of fields for our Academy teams without negatively impacting LMCFC.
"In time we see further opportunities as our partnership develops and football grows stronger in this region.
"We will also continue to look to ways we can support other Premier Clubs throughout Northern NSW to assist in the development of young talent in the region along with our continued alignment with the Northern NSW Football Talented Player Pathway."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
