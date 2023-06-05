When long-time teacher Sister Patricia Davidson walked into a staffroom adorned with decorations, tea and cakes on Monday, it was for a unique occasion.
The St Paul's Primary School staff member celebrated her 80th birthday while still working three days a week.
"I've got the ability [to keep working]. I love being with the kids. I can help kids and that's the bottom line," Sister Pat said. "This is all I know, in one sense."
Sister Pat has been devoted to Catholic education since she was a child. She joined the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Singleton at 19 years old, after growing up in Singleton's Monte Pio Girls Home and Orphanage, which was run by the same group of nuns.
The sister has been a dedicated teacher for more than 60 years, including as principal of St Mary's Tenambit, St Catherine's Singleton and St Pius Windale.
With no formal qualifications, she first learnt to teach from senior nuns before completing a diploma and moving to Melbourne to finish a Bachelor of Education.
Now, she spends a lot of her time teaching children who are having trouble with literacy.
"It is rewarding when you see how kids come on," Sister Pat said. "Sometimes they come to me and they don't know how to read. It can take a few months or a couple of years, but one day, they can read.
"I've had moments where kids suddenly realise they can read. I might see it because I am testing them and see when they have improved, but when they realise themselves, their whole body and demeanour changes.
"You don't get things like that happening every day. It is special."
Sister Pat has "always taught phonics" even when it was not on the curriculum at the time.
"Over the years, you see the way education changes and you pick things up," she said.
For the devoted educator, the staff and students of St Paul's keep her going.
'I think the kids must like coming to me because they run across the playground. They aren't supposed to run," she said.
She described the staffroom as "family". Over her 21 years at the school, Sister Pat has watched children be born, teachers retire and weddings happen.
"I'm old enough to be some of their grandmas," she said. "It is pretty special."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
