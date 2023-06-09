St Philip's Teaching School producing classroom-ready teachers equipped to improve student outcomes Advertising Feature

The St Philip's Teaching School provides a Christ-focused, innovative and practical teacher training program where trainee teachers are placed in a classroom from the first day of their degrees. Picture supplied.

With the increasing need for highly skilled educators in today's educational landscape, the St Philip's Teaching School has positioned itself as a leading institution for high-quality teacher training, equipping classroom-ready Bachelor of Education and Master of Teaching graduates.

Building on six years of successful growth, the St Philip's Teaching School offers a unique apprenticeship model of teacher training that sees the formation of quality teachers who are contextually and professionally ready for the classroom.



Trainee Teachers are immersed in the classroom from day one of their degree, gaining 350 days of valuable school-based experience across multiple schools throughout their academic journey.



With the care and supervision of a dedicated Mentor Teacher, trainees experience first-hand the rhythm of a school year within a supportive school community, all whilst being paid.



The St Philip's Teaching School model of teacher training provides school-based teacher training in partnership with Alphacrucis University College to effectively equip emerging educators.

One of the most pressing issues facing the education sector today is the increasingly high levels of attrition amongst quality educators.



"Many factors contribute to attrition, including lack of support, burnout and limited opportunities for professional growth," Mrs Samantha Van de Mortel, Principal of the St Philip's Teaching School, said.



"Upon examining the factors behind educators' decision to leave their profession, it has become clear that certain issues could be avoided through the intervention of the 'Third Space'. The 'Third Space' is the triangulation between school, tertiary education and the St Philip's Teaching School. We want to bridge the gap between tertiary and school to attract, train and retain quality teachers that are classroom-ready and equipped to improve student outcomes."

Through this triangulated approach, a partnership is established with schools to leverage the knowledge and skills of exceptional educators, and place trainees in communities where they have dedicated mentors right from the start of their degree.

"The theory only makes sense once you step into the classroom and see it in action," says Trainee Teacher, Ange Wilson of her experience working alongside a mentor. "My relationship with my mentor is built on trust and mutual respect. My mentor helps me to reflect on my experiences and step out just beyond my area of comfort in order to grow."

The collaboration between the schools and the tertiary provider through the third space is proving to be effective in successfully preparing the trainee teachers for the classroom, whilst simultaneously benefiting the school communities involved.



Mrs Alli Murray believes she is a better teacher as a result of being a mentor.



"I am forced to ask myself what am I teaching, why is it important and is there a better way I could be doing this?" she said.

If you are interested in learning more about the St Philip's Teaching School and how they can equip you to become a classroom-ready teacher, come along to their Open Evening on Wednesday, June 21.

