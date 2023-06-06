Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Morisset's Bella Floral Boutique, Jesmond Fruit Barn named Fresh Award finalists

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FRUITY, floral, and as fresh and fine as they come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.