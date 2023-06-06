WHAT an amazing A-League grand final ('Bottoms up', Newcastle Herald 5/6). Wonder coach Nick Montgomery pulled together a team with only a small group of seasoned players, a couple of Newcastle Jets rejects and a handful of kids, and dominated their more fancied opponents in Melbourne City.
On the team sheet City looked unbeatable, but the Mariners didn't bother to read the script. Their 2-1 half time lead could well have been much greater, as they created all the chances and had a couple of near misses within the first 15 minutes. The Mariners had obviously come to play.
In a match, played at great pace, the Mariners never let up and hassled their more fancied opponents who, at times, seemed shell-shocked. The final scoreline of 6-1 was a true indication of the Mariners' dominance. Congratulations to Mariners captain and goalkeeper, Danny Vukovic, who was on the losing side to the Jets in the 2008 grand final and was overseas when the Mariners won the title in 2013.
I WOULD think that the addition of a second level to the current baths pavilion would detract from the heritage appearance which is to be maintained under the current restoration process ('Second storey floated', Herald 31/5). Would it be possible to add an extra level without strengthening the foundations? Surely the current old foundations would not support another floor. The pavilion area does experience times when seawater from massive tides and waves extend well above the lower pool deck area which are potential extra maintenance costs.
The proposal seems very much like a thought bubble from someone wishing to add a source of income from leasing out the additional area. If the new area were constructed and used as a gym or such it would add extra visitor parking problems to current baths users, who really need to be considered above all others.
There are plenty of other places away from the promenade area that could be leased by businesses. The council should stick to the restoration job in hand and not try to add additional costs to this project.
THE design of the game which is captured in the rules is a problem for rugby league.
The head injuries now occurring are disturbing in the game, and I believe they are occurring due to three significant rules. The replacement rule allows fresh big men to be rotated meaning there's no fatigue; scrums are a joke, adding no fatigue, and play-the-ball rules mean if you stand up, drop the ball and wheel it back with a foot, we have three players in each tackle. These issues lead to ball runners being hit hard in a bid to get the ball; a practice that is extremely dangerous, while effectively banning a punch which rarely leads to serious injury. We neglect rules that see head injuries at levels unknown previously.
It's time to get back to the drawing board. We're failing the players by losing sight of what's important in the design of the game.
THE current rental crisis has been building for many years. The previous and current governments' failure to properly legislate regarding Airbnb-type rentals has resulted in an explosion in short term rental property numbers, with estimated numbers approaching 300,000 Australia wide ('Call to cap holiday rentals to ease Hunter's housing pressure', Herald 24/5). Every one of these properties is sitting empty for a majority of the year, while we have families living in cars and makeshift shelters in parks.
If investors were compelled to have at least one permanent rental before participating in the short term rental market, the increase in available long term rental properties could result in lower rents, increasing affordability and availability at the same time. Imagine if this strategy had been implemented 10 years ago.
This option won't be popular with many investors, but the difference to their income would be minimal in comparison to the enormous social impact.
THE codswallop emerging from some media mouths about the decision on Ben Roberts-Smith VC seems to be the court failed to consider Roberts-Smith was only doing his job in "killing Australia's enemies", but evidence to the contrary exists. Allegations include that Ben Roberts-Smith first ridiculed, then deliberately threw an unarmed and trussed up prisoner of war off a cliff before ordering his execution. A similar situation to one following World War II which enraged the world: a photo was discovered of Australian army sergeant Leonard Sifflett kneeling in the dirt in October 1943; his hand tied, his eyes blindfolded, instants before being beheaded by the sword-wielding Japanese army officer. If the current ridiculous media-mouth argument in support of Ben Roberts-Smith is to have currency, it requires decent-thinking Australians to accept that with his abhorrent act of executing Leonard Sifflett the Japanese officer was also only doing his job.
LIKE a war-comic hero, Ben Roberts-Smith is a towering 198cm tall. He's wide of shoulder and strong of jaw with handsome good looks, and blasted his way into our lives by achieving the ultimate in his military career. A Victoria Cross is only given for the most brave and fearless of acts in a wartime setting, and no doubt when Governor-General Quentin Bryce awarded Roberts-Smith this honour he and the whole country were filled with pride.
Roberts-Smith took his SAS war experience seriously, and was seen in combat wearing a Crusader's Cross on his chest. These last few weeks have revealed the truth about Roberts-Smith and his treatment of innocent, unarmed Afghan civilians. No doubt there will be those offering excuses for the man like the stress, danger and confusion of war and the bravery of those who fight for us, but this callous "warrior" allegedly killed an unarmed teenager and reportedly told a fellow soldier it was "the most beautiful thing I have ever seen". There is no room for excuses here.
THERE seems to be a lot of readers defending opposition to The Voice, usually because they don't understand that its purpose will be to provide advice on matters affecting First Nations. It will be a timely and significant acknowledgement of the place Indigenous peoples have in our multicultural nation, and the wild imaginings of some, and the misplaced fears of others, are baseless. Let's look at what is proposed and make our decision based on that.
It makes sense, and it has my support. When you re-read the proposal, a lot of the arguments against it are simply irrelevant bluster and make no sense.
Today I was at a 13-year-olds' soccer game. I am writing to bring attention to the shameful behaviour of coaches of both teams (I will not name teams out of respect for the players) who loudly attacked both the junior referee and linesman for doing or not doing their job in their view. Thankfully the spectators were silent. Perhaps it's time to stop coaches from yelling from the sideline. Coaches should coach during training, not at games, to allow for a more respectful learning process.
I COULDN'T agree more with Peter Mullins ("Second level for storied baths is a mistake", Letters, 3/6), and Denise Lindus Trummel ("Don't change rooms' appeal", Letters, 3/6). I believe that to build another story to the Newcastle Ocean Baths would be a travesty. It is a beautiful building of its time as it stands, it needs no additions. The distinctive architecture of too many of our lovely buildings has been destroyed already. Complete the reconstruction of the distinctive ocean baths, please do not ruin it with an unsightly addition.
SOMETIMES I think climate change may be helping us save on excessive power bills; 24 degrees today, on the third day of winter.
SO you think sleeping on the streets, in a car or in a tent is safer than the Stockton Centre do you ('Too 'derelict' for housing', Newcastle Herald 3/6)? MP Kate Washington, ask those who need it to go and have a look at the nursing home. Even better, give them your house and car and sleep where they do. Open your eyes.
JULIE Robinson (Short Takes, 3/6), your comment might make some sense if I'd questioned your claim of Indigenous disadvantage. I didn't, I asked what rights you were claiming non Indigenous Australia had that Indigenous Australia hasn't. You'll convince no one with your false claims.
I BELIEVE war is a crime ('A murderer and a war criminal', Herald 2/6).
I AM not worthy to stand in Ben Roberts-Smith's shadow.
LESS grandstanding on the world stage, Albo, and more attention given to compensating Afghan victims of Australian forces.
I READ that forests in the USA are fast vanishing. It is common knowledge that the same situation exists in Australia. It is extremely unfortunate that many humans do not seem to realise that by destroying nature we are also destroying ourselves.
