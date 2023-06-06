THE codswallop emerging from some media mouths about the decision on Ben Roberts-Smith VC seems to be the court failed to consider Roberts-Smith was only doing his job in "killing Australia's enemies", but evidence to the contrary exists. Allegations include that Ben Roberts-Smith first ridiculed, then deliberately threw an unarmed and trussed up prisoner of war off a cliff before ordering his execution. A similar situation to one following World War II which enraged the world: a photo was discovered of Australian army sergeant Leonard Sifflett kneeling in the dirt in October 1943; his hand tied, his eyes blindfolded, instants before being beheaded by the sword-wielding Japanese army officer. If the current ridiculous media-mouth argument in support of Ben Roberts-Smith is to have currency, it requires decent-thinking Australians to accept that with his abhorrent act of executing Leonard Sifflett the Japanese officer was also only doing his job.