Letters and short takes June 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 7 2023 - 4:30am
Central Coast Mariners players celebrate after downing Melbourne City 6-1 in Saturday's decider. Picture by Bianca De Marchi
WHAT an amazing A-League grand final ('Bottoms up', Newcastle Herald 5/6). Wonder coach Nick Montgomery pulled together a team with only a small group of seasoned players, a couple of Newcastle Jets rejects and a handful of kids, and dominated their more fancied opponents in Melbourne City.

