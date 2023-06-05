Knights don't want to be playing catch-up in NRL finals race

THE Newcastle Knights admit there is a sense of urgency as they prepare to kick off the second half of their season with a daunting clash against high-flying Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
After their first 12 games, the Knights have banked five wins and a draw and, including two byes, they have accumulated 15 competition points, to sit a point outside the top eight in 11th position.
But already eight teams have at least seven wins to their name - headed by the Broncos with 10 - and Newcastle's players are well aware they can't afford to fall any further off the pace if they hope to feature in the play-offs.
"I've been teams before where we've been guilty of leaving it too late ... we're really keeping a close eye on it at the moment," Knights forward Adam Elliott said on Monday.
"We're on 15 points now, so we're one point out of the eight.
"Obviously we want to be in that eight, but it's one for us that we obviously can't be complacent at all.
"We've got to really scrap together. We want to entrench ourselves in the eight.
"We don't want to be relying on other teams' performances and losses towards the back end of the year.
"We just want to be worrying about ourselves and knowing that if we get to a certain number of points, that gives us a chance to play finals footy."
After a 28-18 win against Manly in their last start, the Knights are aiming for consecutive wins for the first time since they beat Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers in the first two games of last season.
"Back-to-back wins is something we've been talking about," Elliott said.
"It's been a focus for us, particularly in our leadership meetings, talking about what we can do as a group to bring that consistency to our performance.
"It's not only us. It's pretty spread out across the competition.
Teams are struggling to go back-to-back-to-back and string a few wins together ... if we want to see ourselves there and be playing finals footy at the end of the year, it needs to start now.
"We need to go to Brisbane with the attitude that we can't lose. It's got to be back-to-back wins for us."
The Broncos, who are on track for their fiirst finals appearance since 2019, have won their past three clashes with Newcastle and are coming off impressive away victories against the Warriors and Cronulla.
"It's obviously going to be a massive test," Knights winger Dominic Young said. "They're sat near the top of the table for a reason.
"It's a challenge we're really looking forward to.
"We've got a lot of boys in this team who like the big games and playing against the best players in the game, so we're looking forward to it."
Elliott felt Newcastle's best chance of ambushing the Broncos would be to keep the ball in play to tire out their heavyweight forwards.
"We don't want them being fresh, having set starts ... it would be good to put their forward pack through a few cycles, to wear them down," he said.
"If we can do that, we'll give ourselves the best chance of having a win."
