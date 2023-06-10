Newcastle Herald
Climate change, cost of living, and sex: Newcastle uni students discuss the issues on their radar

By Alex Morris
June 10 2023 - 10:00am
University of Newcastle students and friends get together at Adamstown Bowling Club to discuss the lives of Generation Z. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
It's a Friday evening at Adamstown Bowling Club. In the beer garden a musician plays cover songs.

