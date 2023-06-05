Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Late Newcastle artist Rae Richards' home at The Hill listed for auction

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:10am, first published June 6 2023 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home of late Newcastle artist Rae Richards at 10 The Terrace, The Hill is on the market and set to go to auction in July. Picture supplied.
The home of late Newcastle artist Rae Richards at 10 The Terrace, The Hill is on the market and set to go to auction in July. Picture supplied.

THE home of Rae Richards, one of the original women in Newcastle's art scene, is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.