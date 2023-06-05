THE home of Rae Richards, one of the original women in Newcastle's art scene, is on the market.
Known for her evocative paintings, ceramics and appliqued fabric collages, Ms Richards enjoyed 70 years of involvement with the Newcastle art scene until her passing in April at the age of 96.
Among her most notable pieces are the fabric banners commissioned for the nave and chancel of Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house on 344 square metres at 10 The Terrace, The Hill is set to go to auction on July 1 with listing agent Kate Rundle from Walkom Real Estate.
Built in the late 1800s, the home retains original period features such as twin granite fireplaces, cedar French doors and a detailed timber staircase.
Other features include a sunroom that captures views across the park, a master bedroom with a dressing room, an ensuite and sunroom access, and an alfresco area.
The agent said the double brick home provides a strong starting point for "rejuvenation and repairs".
"It overlooks King Edward Park and it has got some charming features like the original fireplaces, but it does need someone to come in and update it or give it a bit of a makeover," Ms Rundle said.
"The kitchen could be renovated and extended out. There is a lot that could be done with it."
Ms Rundle said the artist used the upper two bedrooms as her studio space.
A price guide is yet to be determined for the property, however, the address is considered to be one of Newcastle's most prestigious given its grand homes and elevated position overlooking King Edward Park.
Comprising a strip of about 20 homes facing the Pacific Ocean, The Terrace is arguably one of Newcastle's most exclusive addresses where period charm meets water views.
The grand run of Victorian Italianate and Rustic Gothic homes were constructed for wealthy Novocastrians from the 1880s.
Since 2007, eight properties along The Terrace have sold for above $2 million, including 20 The Terrace which sold for $4,080,000 in 2021.
Earlier this year, a grand home at number 38 was exchanged for an undisclosed sum, however, it was understood to have set a record as the biggest sale on the street.
CoreLogic records show that Ms Richards purchased the house in 2006 for $980,000.
Prior to that, the artist previously lived at another home on The Terrace which she sold in order to downsize following the death of her husband Peter, Ms Rundle said.
The property will go to auction with Walkom Real Estate on July 1 at 11.15am.
Inspection of the home is by appointment only.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.