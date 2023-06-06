Beach-enthusiasts can dip into the water with peace-of-mind as Port Stephens lifeguards flag a safe spot to swim at One Mile beach this winter.
"We will provide a set of red and yellow flags in a safe swimming environment for swimmers but also board riders and other beach user groups," Australian Lifeguard Service Port Stephens supervisor Phil Rock said.
The lifeguard service was elected for a fourth year of patrol by Port Stephens Council following a drowning at Fingal Spit in April, and a man being pulled unconscious from the water by lifeguards in May.
Since 2020 at One Mile beach, ALS lifeguards have been responsible for 21 rescues, more than 120 first aids, nearly 8,000 preventative actions and over 16,000 public interactions during the winter months.
Beach attendance has continued to grow with nearly 50,000 people estimated to have visited the area between June and August in 2022.
With the bureau predicting warmer than average day time temperatures over the winter months, Mr Rock was anticipating a persistent season.
"Potentially - there's a wide range of people up here that do utilise the beach, not only just swimming but for exercise, surfing, stand up paddling, all ranges of water activities but obviously it's weather dependent," he said.
He encouraged people to utilise the lifeguard presence if they were looking to partake in water activities from June to the start of the summer season in September.
"It's up to the individuals to make their choice if they want that service which is available at One Mile beach," he said.
"Especially if they're not experienced it's in their best interest to attend a patrolled beach."
Port Stephens lifeguards will be on duty from 9am to 4pm seven days a week during winter.
"Our focus is and always will be the safety of beachgoers on our coastline and it's excellent to see that Port Stephens Council shares that focus," said Chris O'Rorke from the ALS.,
To complement the continued service of the ALS, Surf Life Saving NSW plans to install an Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) at Fingal Spit with funding support from the NSW Government.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
