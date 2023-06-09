Knox Grammar School students embrace annual cadet camp adventure Advertising Feature

Knox Grammar's unique co-educational camp with Ravenswood Girls helps students build skills such as teamwork, leadership and resilience. Picture supplied.

More than 1200 boys from Knox Grammar School and girls from Ravenswood School for Girls headed to Lithgow, NSW for eight days at the end of Term 1 where they took part in the annual Cadet Camp.

Often described as a life-changing experience for students, the much-loved Annual Field Exercise (AFX) sees cadets work together throughout a series of challenges including hiking, a high ropes course, flying fox and obstacle course.

"In the high ropes activity there was a challenge called the 'Leap of faith' and you had to jump off a platform about 15 metres up a tree onto a pole (with a harness)," Year 9 boarder Ben Baker, Scone, said.



"If you missed or slipped, you fell for a second then got lowered down. For me and many other cadets, this took a lot of courage to complete.

"We also did many camouflage activities and two hikes including The Lost City and Creek Line. My favourite activity was the Wombat Hole where we had to climb under a tarp into a trench-like maze and find our way through in darkness."

The outdoor experience is a highlight on the Knox and Ravenswood calendar which provides our students the unique opportunity to truly challenge themselves outside their comfort zone and make some unforgettable memories along the way.



The students prepare their own meals in the field over hexamine stoves and sleep under a simple hoochie in the bush.

"I learnt how to set up a hoochie and how to stay warm at night," said Ben.



"Not having phones or technology onsite was also good as it gave us a sense of independence."

The unique co-educational camp helps students build skills such as teamwork, leadership and resilience.

"Going on camp with Ravenswood is beneficial because it is great working with the girls," Ben said.

In Term 4 of Year 8, all Knox boys join the Cadet Unit and must complete at least one year of training. Most boys opt to stay in the unit.

