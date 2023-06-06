Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie records highest number of rescues in May 2023

By Nick Bielby
June 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The Marine Rescue NSW crew at Lake Macquarie conducted 44 rescues in May 2023 - the most in the state. Picture supplied
LAKE Macquarie was the location that kept Marine Rescue NSW busiest in a more hectic than usual May - being the scene of 44 of the 252 rescue missions conducted during the month.

