LAKE Macquarie was the location that kept Marine Rescue NSW busiest in a more hectic than usual May - being the scene of 44 of the 252 rescue missions conducted during the month.
The lake, Port Stephens (15) and Central Coast (10) recorded the most rescues for May in the Hunter-Central Coast region, new figures released by the volunteer organisation showed.
This outstripped the total for the Mid North Coast's three busiest spots, where 19 rescues took place in May.
Botany-Port Hacking in Sydney came a distant second to Lake Macquarie, with 19.
Marine Rescue NSW said 398 people were taken to safety during the 252 rescue missions across the state.
Commissioner Alex Barrell said 57 per cent of rescues came because of vessel mechanical issues, while 38 per cent prompted an emergency response - 10 were mayday calls.
"It is a reminder for boaters how important it is that they check their equipment before they get out on the water and that they take all the right safety precautions," he said.
"Disappointingly many of the incidents were avoidable like running out of fuel, flat batteries and mechanical/engine issues.
"When boaters break down and become disabled in the colder water, it does increase the risk of an incident becoming more serious. With so many rescues seen through May we are urging boaters to make sure that they do check the conditions before they head out and that they check their vessel."
The Newcastle Herald previously reported that Lake Macquarie recorded 465 of the state's 3236 rescues during the 2022-23 boating season, which ran from the beginning of October to the end of April.
