Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Former Valentine player shines on grand stage

By Craig Kerry
June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SATURDAY: NPL: Valentine v Azzurri (2pm). Australia Cup: Alstonville v Olympic (2.30), Magic v Bangalow (3), Maitland v Belswans, Edgeworth v Jaffas (6.30).
SATURDAY: NPL: Valentine v Azzurri (2pm). Australia Cup: Alstonville v Olympic (2.30), Magic v Bangalow (3), Maitland v Belswans, Edgeworth v Jaffas (6.30).

Jacob Farrell's grand final cameo for the Central Coast on Saturday was perhaps a glimpse at what could have been for Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.