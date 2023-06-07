Former Valentine player shines on grand stage

Jacob Farrell's grand final cameo for the Central Coast on Saturday was perhaps a glimpse at what could have been for Newcastle.
The 20-year-old came off the bench to make the crucial touch for two penalties won that ended Melbourne City's hope of a comeback in the eventual 6-1 upset.
Farrell played briefly at Valentine in the 2021 NPL under player-coach Adam Hughes before returning to the Central Coast to take up a first-team contract.
When last month discussing the potential of local players in recent years, Hughes said Farrell was "probably the only one that's come in that I could guarantee that he's ready for first-team football".
"I said to the Jets at the time, the kid is ready to play."
** Still on Valentine, and Hughes said he and the club's foreign investor for their bid to join the proposed national second division were left frustrated and confused after they missed the cut for the next phase.
Valentine were the only Northern NSW club to enter an expression of interest for the mooted league but they were last month among six not invited to submit a proposal. Hughes said Valentine's investor would have put them on par financially with any rival.
"It's a bit frustrating because I felt if we were able to continue onto the next part of the process, we were backed by a foreign investor who would have matched probably the wealthiest of the B-League clubs like Marconi etc," he said.
** Valentine will be without Tom Duggan for their game with Charlestown on Saturday after he copped a second yellow card late in the 3-2 win over Cooks Hill.
Duggan scored a brace in the victory.
