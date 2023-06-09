Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

Weekender planner: What's on in Newcastle and the Hunter - June 10, 11 and 12

June 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aziza Anwari, Najia Najia and Shafiqa Sadat at Lovett Gallery's Social Fabric exhibition. Picture by Simone De Peak
Aziza Anwari, Najia Najia and Shafiqa Sadat at Lovett Gallery's Social Fabric exhibition. Picture by Simone De Peak

SATURDAY

Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.