NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott has the chance to focus solely on striking for the Kookaburras when meeting the world's best two teams in Pro League fixtures over the next fortnight.
Willott will continue up front for the Australian men's hockey team against the likes of Belgium and The Netherlands fresh from his "best tournament so far" since debuting in national colours just over 12 months ago.
The 22-year-old, who recently turned out for hometown club Norths, says his playing role for the European tour was laid out by coaching staff prior to departure last week and it means less time in the midfield.
"Typically I've been floating between striker and midfield, but this time I'm solely striker unless they want me to play midfield," Willott, who has seven goals from 26 Test caps, told the Newcastle Herald.
"They've said they probably won't need me to play midfield, so solely striker means I can focus just on that, watch clips only about striking and worry about their defenders.
"It helps with preparation a lot and it's all I played in New Zealand as well."
Willott featured in all four Tests against hosts New Zealand and Great Britain in Christchurch last month.
"I think it was my best tournament so far. I played some pretty good hockey I felt and consistent, which is good," he said.
"If I can keep doing what I'm doing, the more games I get the more mature I can play. I'm really enjoying it and getting more involved [now]. Just little things."
Next up Willott faces, arguably, the biggest challenge of his career to date with encounters against No.1 ranked Netherlands (Friday, Monday) and reigning Olympic champions Belgium (June 17, 20).
"It's pretty pivotal and very big for us in the lead up to the Olympics," he said.
"Obviously versing number one and two in the world - Belgium have been up the top for many years now and Netherlands picked us off in the bronze medal match at the World Cup [earlier in 2023]."
The Kookaburras are also scheduled to tackle Ireland in a friendly on Wednesday before clashing with France (June 23, 25), almost one year out from the Paris Olympics.
Matt Dawson (Norths) rejoins the Aussie squad after finishing club duties for Amsterdam.
Meanwhile, hosts Newcastle have been drawn against Sydney South, Central Coast (Saturday), Grafton and Illawarra South Coast (Sunday) in pool B of the men's State Championships this weekend.
The Hockey NSW women's tournament has Newcastle meeting meet Goulburn, Sydney South (Saturday), Bathurst and Orange (Sunday) in the preliminary rounds at Macarthur Hockey Complex, located near Campbelltown.
Semis and finals of both senior carnivals are scheduled for Monday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
