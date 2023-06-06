Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Norths product Ky Willott focuses on striking for Kookaburras in world-best tests against Netherlands, Belgium

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ky Willott playing for hometown club Norths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre last month. He's currently touring Europe with the Kookaburras, who meet Netherlands and Belgium in Pro League fixtures. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ky Willott playing for hometown club Norths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre last month. He's currently touring Europe with the Kookaburras, who meet Netherlands and Belgium in Pro League fixtures. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott has the chance to focus solely on striking for the Kookaburras when meeting the world's best two teams in Pro League fixtures over the next fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.