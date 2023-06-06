Charlestown Azzurri take cautious approach with star midfielder

Charlestown coach James Pascoe hopes careful management of gun midfielder Jacob Melling will keep him firing as Azzurri face a wall of challengers for the NPL men's premiership.
Azzurri (28 points) have been frontrunners all year but were edged to second spot - by just one goal on for and against - by Weston after round 14 on Sunday.
Maitland came from a goal down to beat Charlestown 2-1 and give the Bears the chance to go top, but Azzurri can regain the outright lead with a result against Valentine in their catch-up game on Saturday (2pm) at Hunter Sports Centre.
Sitting a point behind the pair are Broadmeadow, while Maitland, Edgeworth, Lambton Jaffas and Olympic are four points adrift of top spot, setting the scene for a thrilling battle for the title and the top five.
Azzurri were in a similar position last year but faded to finish fourth before exiting the finals in week one.
Melling, 28, a former Adelaide, Melbourne City, Western Sydney and Mariners A-League player, was a key figure, but chronic knee problems blunted his influence late in the year. He is again a vital part of Azzurri's squad under new coach Pascoe, but he played only a few minutes off the bench late against the Magpies.
Pascoe, though, said Melling would be fit for a larger role against Phoenix after being kept safe because he played in a five-a-side exhibition match late last week in the build-up to the A-League grand final. He said Melling's knee issues needed to be managed carefully.
"That was something that we spoke about [in pre-season], and I've been very careful with him," Pascoe said.
"The hope is, and you never know for sure, but we've tried to manage him in a different way to last year in the hope he can get through the back-end of the season being able to give a bit more than he could last year. But with that type of injury, it's a week-by-week scenario.
"He doesn't train Tuesdays and he gets to the last session of the week, and that gives him time to get any swelling out."
Also back in starting side calculations after coming off the bench against Maitland is Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera. It was the Spaniard's first minutes since breaking his arm a month earlier.
Azzurri and Maitland were left frustrated by referee decisions in Sunday's match. Azzurri led with a free kick from Nigel Boogaard which was taken before Maitland's wall was set, while the Magpies were awarded a contentious equalising penalty.
"They'll be disappointed with the goal they conceded and we're disappointed about the penalty because the contact was clearly outside the box," Pascoe said.
"It is what it is and their winning goal was a decent goal, with good ball movement and a decent finish. Other than that, there weren't too many moments for either team. It was a really tight contest."
"The good thing from my point of view is that we've been competitive in every match.
"We've had three one-goal losses that could have been different results and one draw from a late equaliser, so we are there or thereabouts.
"There are things we can get better at, and keep working on, and we will, but it's good."
