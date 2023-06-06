Hunter clubs dominated the NSW Champion of Club Champion Paiirs, winning the the men's and women's titles at Cabramatta on Sunday.
The Raymond Terrace duo of Matt Baus and Lee Schraner were rarely challenged on the way to the men's championships.
It was a similar story for Kurri Kurri duo Eugene Muncaster and Leisa Morgan in the women's.
Baus and Schraner, after a bye in round one, won their preliminary matches 24-11, 32-4 and 19-9 before a tough tussle in the final against Waverly duo Dan & Rick Roper of Waverley, which they won under lights 21-14.
Muncaster and Morgan also had a bye in the first round, before winning 27-12, 23-14 and 24-9 to progress to the final, where they were too strong for South Tamworth's Carol Douglas and Mel L'Estrange 26-19.
The Champion of Club Champion singles began on Monday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
