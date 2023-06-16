Burgess Thomson can assist with changes to first home buyer initiatives from July 1 Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist first home buyers with all legal issues when purchasing property. Picture supplied.

As interest rates continue to rise, the NSW Government has expanded the First Home Buyer Assistance Scheme (FHBAS).



The move is part of a range of legislation changes promised during the last state election and designed to allow more first home buyers to access concessions.



From July 1 this year, the transfer duty exemption threshold for new and existing home purchases by eligible first home buyers will increase from $650,000 to $800,000, and the concessional rate will increase from $800,000 to $1 million.

"Buying your first home can be stressful and the changes are designed to help more singles, couples and families to realise this dream," James Thomson, Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson, said.



"According to the government, a first home buyer purchasing an $800,000 property will save up to $31,090 under the changes."



The NSW Government is also closing off access to First Home Buyer Choice (FHBC).

Under that legislation, introduced by the former Coalition state government last year, first home buyers purchasing properties worth up to $1.5m were allowed to choose to pay annual land tax instead of paying upfront stamp duty.



"As of July 1, when the new stamp duty rules come into force, access to the former government's scheme will be closed off," James said.



Purchasers who exchange contracts on or before June 30 have up until settlement to opt-in to the FHBC.



From July 1, there will be no option to choose between property tax and transfer duty on new purchases.

Customers who have opted into the FHBC will continue to pay property tax for as long as they own that property and will remain exempt from transfer duty on that purchase.

First home buyers purchasing a home for $1 million or more on or after July 1 will be ineligible for transfer duty exemptions or concessions and will be required to pay transfer duty.

Additionally, the new legislation will add an eligibility requirement that purchasers live in the home for at least a year. The previous requirement was for buyers to live in the property for six months.



"For contracts entered into on or after July 1, 2023, purchasers under the above schemes, grants or exemptions must move into their homes within 12 months of settlement and live in the property for a continuous 12-month period to satisfy the residence requirement," James said.

"These tighter residential requirements will affect anyone who is operating under the First Home Buyers Assistance scheme or who has the First Home Owner grant.

"It will also apply to deferral of transfer duty payment for off the plan transactions."



The government says that 84 per cent of first home buyers will pay no stamp duty or a reduced rate under the reforms. But understanding where you sit in terms of eligibility for applicable concessions and cut-off dates under changes to the FHBAS and FHBC will be critical.

"Burgess Thomson Lawyers have the expertise and experience to help first home buyers understand what will most benefit them under the changes," James said.



"We provide accurate, easy to understand advice that can potentially save tens of thousands of dollars and assist people to own their first home sooner."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years' experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from the University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has a loyal following of repeat clients. Together with a team of lawyers and paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time.