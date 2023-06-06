Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights name team for round 15 NRL clash with Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium

By Max McKinney
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:06pm
Knights utility Kurt Mann will return from a month-long injury layoff when Newcastle take on the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday.

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

