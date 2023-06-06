Knights utility Kurt Mann will return from a month-long injury layoff when Newcastle take on the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday.
The 30-year-old, who has not featured for the Knights since suffering an abdominal injury in the side's 43-12 loss to the eels in round nine, has been named to come off the bench at Suncorp Stadium.
He has missed the side's past three games.
The experienced 166-game utility replaces Lachlan Miller on the bench, who was demoted from fullback but was an unused interchange in Newcastle's most recent game.
Miller played NSW Cup on the weekend, helping the reserve-grade side to a 35-16 win over Parramatta at Cessnock, but he has missed out on NRL selection for the first time this season.
NSW Blues forward Tyson Frizell has been named to start in the back-row. Jack Johns has dropped out of the side.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who injured a calf in Newcastle's 28-18 win over Manly on May 28, has also been named to play despite concerns about his fitness.
The rest of the side remains unchanged.
The Knights have lost their past three games against Brisbane.
Last season, they lost 28-10 at Suncorp Stadium in August after suffering a 36-12 defeat at home in May.
Brisbane, who are placed second, are coming off a 20-12 victory over Cronulla on Saturday.
Newcastle, in 11th, had a bye last round.
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Dom Young
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell (C)
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Adam Elliott
14. Kurt Mann
15. Jacob Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Mat Croker
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Enari Tuala
20. Jack Johns
21. Lachlan Miller
22. Brodie Jones
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
