Rescue crews are on route to assist an entangled whale off Norah Head at Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast.
The Newcastle Herald understands vessels were headed to the scene at 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 6.
Marine Rescue crews from Newcastle 30 and Lake Macquarie 30 have been called to assist the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service whale disentanglement team with the incident.
"The Marine Rescue NSW vessels play the role of mothership by carrying the NPWS crew and equipment," Marine Rescue NSW Hunter/Central Coast Zone duty operations manager, Courtney Greenslade said.
The whale-watching season recently kicked off across east coast waters on June 1 with constant sightings across Newcastle and the Central Coast.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
