Rescue crews are on route to assist an entangled whale off Norah Head at Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast.
The Newcastle Herald understands vessels were headed to the scene at 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 6.
ORRCA Rescue and Research group told the Herald they were working closely with NPWS and Marine Rescue to help the whale in the best way possible.
"Crews are assessing the situation. A large animal moving in a changing environment is really tricky and those elements always changing pose a level of risk but we are all working together," an ORRCA spokesperson said.
The whale is believed to be a humpback, according to multiple whale-watchers on the Whale Reports Central Coast community Facebook group.
"Can still see it with an orange buoy attached. Looks like a fishing boat following it," Rosie Stout said.
"She is swimming really well but does have a buoy line or similar sort of thing dragging behind her," Ash Hunter replied.
"Has another whale with her."
Marine Rescue crews from Newcastle 30 and Lake Macquarie 30 were called to assist the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service whale disentanglement team with the incident.
"The Marine Rescue NSW vessels play the role of mothership by carrying the NPWS crew and equipment," Marine Rescue NSW Hunter/Central Coast Zone duty operations manager, Courtney Greenslade said.
The whale-watching season recently kicked off across east coast waters on June 1 with constant sightings across Newcastle and the Central Coast.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
