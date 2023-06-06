Kalyn Ponga might have ruled himself out for the rest of the Origin series, but the Knights fullback will not get a better opportunity to prove his credentials than against incumbent Reece Walsh on Saturday.
The Knights co-captain, overlooked by Queensland for Origin I following a disrupted NRL campaign, was always going to face a challenge to reclaim the Maroons' No.1 jersey this year unless Walsh had a shocker or succumbed to an injury.
The Broncos fullback performed admirably on debut in the 26-18 win over NSW last week and is certain to be retained for game two at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.
Ponga, who returned to his accustomed role of fullback in Newcastle's most recent game, after six appearances at five-eighth, said following his shock Maroons omission last month that he would "need to play a lot more footy" to put himself back in the frame for selection.
Maroons coach Billy Slater said "everything" was factored into opting for Walsh over Ponga, not just the latter's lack of football and recent spate of head knocks.
But prior to the first Origin, Ponga reportedly asked Slater to not be considered for Origins II and III regardless of the outcome in game one.
"I watched the game last night and I was really happy for Queensland and really happy for Reece," Ponga told NewsCorp last Thursday.
"I have told Billy that I need to focus on Newcastle ... It was a really difficult decision to make but I will fight to win back my place in the Queensland side next year."
While his focus is on the Knights, Ponga gets a chance to outshine Walsh at the venue where Origin II will be held when the in-form Broncos host Newcastle on Saturday evening.
Ponga was named on Tuesday to play his second game at fullback this season after returning to the position in Newcastle's 28-18 win over Manly last month.
Lachlan Miller, who had played 11 consecutive games at fullback, was demoted to the bench against the Sea Eagles but has now dropped out of the side altogether.
He played NSW Cup on the weekend but Knights coach Adam O'Brien has recalled Kurt Mann to be the bench utility.
Mann has missed the team's past three games after suffering an abdominal injury in the 43-12 loss to the Eels in round nine.
Jack Johns has made way for the return of NSW forward Tyson Frizell, who starts in the back-row.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who injured a calf against the Sea Eagles on May 28, has also been named to play despite concerns about his fitness.
The rest of the side remains unchanged from the win over Manly.
The Knights, coming off a bye, are placed 11th and one point outside the top eight.
The Broncos are second but equal on points with leaders Penrith after a 20-12 win over Cronulla in Sydney at the weekend.
The return of Queensland winger Selwyn Cobbo is the only change Broncos coach Kevin Walters has made for Saturday's match.
Newcastle have lost their past three games against Brisbane. Last season, the Broncos claimed a 28-10 win at Suncorp Stadium in August after scoring a 36-12 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium in May.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
