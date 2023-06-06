CRAIG Folbigg has no doubt his children were murdered, his lawyer Danny Eid has told reporters, saying Kathleen Folbigg's former husband was "the victim".
While he respects the NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley as a "very ethical and professional man", Mr Folbigg was critical of the decision on Monday to pardon his former wife, who served 20 years in jail over the deaths of their four children, Mr Eid said.
"She has not been acquitted of those convictions," Mr Eid told Sunrise this morning.
"The criminal process, the trials that Ms Folbigg faced, there has been no criticism of the trial process whatsoever, no one has suggested the trial process has been unfair to Ms Folbigg or Mr Folbigg for that matter.
"Right now we have to wait for the recommendations of the honourable Mr Bathurst (former chief justice Tom Bathurst, head of the second inquiry), other than that one cannot necessarily say too much about what is to follow.
"But, Craig has no doubt that his children were murdered."
Ms Folbigg spent her first night of freedom on Monday at the farm of her long-time friend and fierce advocate Tracy Chapman.
Ms Chapman said the comments Mr Folbigg had made publicly about his ex-wife's release were "disappointing".
"I was quite disappointed personally with the comments that were made in the media ... but, at the end of the day, that's between Craig and ... well, she probably won't speak to him, I'd say."
Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of killing her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - in the Hunter Valley between 1989 and 1999.
An inquiry into Folbigg's convictions in April heard credible evidence her children might have died of natural causes.
On Monday, NSW Attorney General Michael Daley released a summary of findings prepared by Thomas Bathurst, who has been leading the inquiry.
Mr Daley said on Monday that Governor Margaret Beazley had accepted his recommendation that Folbigg be unconditionally pardoned after 20 years in prison.
"I have reached a view that there is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms Folbigg for each of [the] offences," he said.
Mr Daley said it would be up to the Court of Criminal Appeal to quash her conviction.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises).
