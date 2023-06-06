Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kathleen Folbigg speaks publicly for the first time since pardon

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Folbigg relaxing in the home of her best friend, Tracy Chapman, in Grafton.
Kathleen Folbigg relaxing in the home of her best friend, Tracy Chapman, in Grafton.

KATHLEEN Folbigg says she is "extremely humbled and extremely grateful" for being pardoned and released from prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.