KATHLEEN Folbigg says she is "extremely humbled and extremely grateful" for being pardoned and released from prison.
In her first public statement since being released on Monday morning, Ms Folbigg thanked all of her supporters.
"Hello, it's Kathleen," she said in a recorded statement.
"I'm extremely humbled and extremely grateful for being pardoned and released from prison.
"My eternal gratitude goes to my friends and family, especially Tracy and all of her family, and I would not have survived this whole ordeal without them.
"Today's a victory for science, and especially truth, and for the last 20 years I have been in prison I have forever and will always think of my children, grieve for my children, and have missed them and loved them terribly.
"Thank you."
The statement was released just hours after her friend Tracy Chapman, and her lawyer, Rahnee Rego, talked to the media.
Ms Folbigg has spent her first night of freedom last night after 20 years behind bars.
She is staying with Ms Chapman at her farm in Grafton, Ms Folbigg stayed with her long-time friend and fierce advocate Tracy Chapman at her farm in Grafton.
She has enjoyed her first drink, her first sleep in a "real bed", a decent cup of team, and the company of people she cares about.
She was up at daybreak, hoping to see a sunrise , and had sore facial muscles from smiling so much, Ms Chapman said.
She had a busy day ahead of her, Ms Chapman said.
"We've got chicken tours, we've got to cuddle some guinea pigs today, yeah, there's lots," she said.
"She's just savouring ... catching up on some long lost sleep ...
"She just wants to able to live a life she's missed for the last 20 years and move on. She's looking forward to starting afresh."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.