An elderly cyclist and a car have collided in Hamilton near a busy intersection.
Emergency crews were called after the man in his 70s came off his bike on the corner of Tudor Street and Steel Street near Gregson Park around lunch time on Tuesday, the Newcastle Herald understands.
Newcastle Police and New South Wales ambulance were on the scene.
Police and pedestrians blocked traffic at the intersection after the collision occurred in a west-bound lane. Witnesses said pedestrians also provided first aid for the man before emergency crews arrived.
The Herald understands both the cyclist and driver have not been taken to hospital at this time.
More updates to come.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
