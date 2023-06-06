Newcastle Herald
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's Mt Pleasant mine extension ruling to be challenged in court

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:18pm
"Illogical, irrational and unlawful": Minister taken to court over Hunter mine ruling
"Illogical, irrational and unlawful": Minister taken to court over Hunter mine ruling

The Federal Court will be asked to conduct a judicial review of federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's refusal to accept the climate risk associated with plans to extend two NSW coal mines, including Mount Pleasant near Muswellbrook.

