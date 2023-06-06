THE Entrance approached the halfway point of the Newcastle Rugby League season in a share of third spot before pushing the defending premiers.
Less than a fortnight later and the Tigers have been turned upside down, back-to-back losses seeing them slip to sixth but overshadowed by year-ending injuries to their main halves combination and shock English Super League departure of key recruit David Fifita.
The latest Entrance casualty being pivot Jack Burraston, confirming this week issues in both knees after he was helped from the field during the first half of Sunday's 8-4 defeat against Central.
A round earlier fellow playmaker Will Pearsall suffered a similar fate, scans revealing ACL damage after being unable to finish against title holders the Pickers (25-18) at Maitland Sportsground on May 27.
In between those incidents, Fifita left the Tigers and jetted across the world to rejoin Wakefield Trinity, making 23 tackles and 11 carries first up against Leigh Leopards at St James' Park on Magic Weekend.
Already sidelined for the Central Coast club was captain Ryan Doherty (knee).
"We just can't take a trick at the moment," Entrance coach Jamy Forbes said.
Burraston was in visible distress when tackled around the 25-minute mark, staying down on the ground and clutching at his legs.
"I was at the other end of the field behind the goalposts and I could hear him screaming for like 30 seconds," Forbes said.
It's believed Burraston, previously at Wyong, sustained ACL tears on his left and right side.
Forbes, on Tuesday, was uncertain who would now wear the No.6 and No.7 jerseys against Macquarie, also on 12 competition points, at Lyall Peacock Field in round 11.
Sione Tonga filled in last weekend while Hayden Ritchie, who could still play under 19s, was also an option.
Longer term, for the rest of 2023, Forbes said Entrance were "exhausting all avenues" to sign potential replacements before the June 30 transfer deadline.
Macquarie were beaten 22-14 by visitors Wyong on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka will front the Newcastle RL judiciary on Wednesday night attempting to downgrade a charge from the weekend.
Siejka, already suspended twice inside the last 12 months, spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for the tackle in question during a 22-14 loss to Souths at Townson Oval on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
