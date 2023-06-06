AN ARMED robber and escape artist who reformed after being diagnosed with an acquired brain injury and became a university lecturer and author is back behind bars after repeatedly being caught driving while disqualified.
Robert John Barco, now 57, was released in 2009 after spending nearly 20 years behind bars - during which he escaped three times - and managed to transform his life.
He was the focus of a 2014 report about the number of prison inmates with acquired brain injuries, which noted that since his release and diagnosis he had gained a master's degree in child welfare, married, worked in social services, written a children's book and started lecturing at Charles Sturt University.
Barco, the 2014 report said, had an IQ of 180 - putting him in the realm of genius.
But after the death of his partner in April last year, Barco's life spiralled out of control again and he appeared in Newcastle District Court on Tuesday via audio visual link from Goulburn Correctional Centre.
Barco had been caught driving while disqualified eight times in three years and was jailed in Maitland Local Court in February for a maximum of 16 months, with a non-parole period of eight months.
Barco was "definitely institutionalised" due to his years in jail for armed robbery, his solicitor Charlotte Pascall told Judge Roy Ellis.
But she noted that between 2019 and 2016 he had used the tertiary education that he gained in jail to get work at a university.
"He is an intelligent man who is stupid," Judge Ellis said of Barco, who agreed with the assessment.
"We all do stupid things but this takes the cake."
Barco said he had shown he could be a contributing member of the community and asked for an opportunity to get his life together.
Judge Ellis granted the appeal and reduced the jail term to a maximum of 12 months, with a non-parole period of six months, making Barco eligible for release in three weeks.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.