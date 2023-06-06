How to plan the perfect festival: A step-by-step guide

If you are organising a festival for the first time you will need guidance on how to make it run smoothly. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



If you're tasked with planning a festival, there are several important steps you need to consider to make it perfect! These steps will include arranging live entertainment and food and beverage options, as well as organising the staging and decoration of the event space, among other things.



Admittedly, each of the elements required to make a festival perfect can add up to the organiser having quite a lot to deal with. This can be overwhelming - especially if you are organising a festival for the very first time. As such, you will need guidance on how to make your festival run smoothly. So, for our step-by-step guide on how to plan the perfect festival, just read on!

Festival Management: Ticketing, crowd control, and getting attendees inside the event!

Gaining entry into a festival is, of course, every event attendee's first impression and initial point of contact with the event! As such, it is important to make sure that the festival entry process is well-organised and seamless, and that it runs smoothly on the day.

For starters, you should consider employing professional ticketing staff to welcome festival-goers, check their tickets, and manage the number of people entering the event.



Of course, a fantastic method of managing crowd numbers and identifying paid ticket holders is to issue attendees with Tyvek wristbands. Essentially, these are colourful markers - usually made out of either paper or plastic that are placed around the wrist of attendees presenting at the front gates of the event.



As they can be produced in different colours, these wristbands can be used to define what type of ticket or entry pass the ticketed attendee is holding. General admission attendees, for instance, can be issued a green wristband. VIP ticket holders can be identified with a different colour wristband depending on which section they are allocated to - pink for the side stage, for example, or blue for the front of the stage.

Coloured wristbands can also be utilised to determine whether an event attendee is of the legal age to be purchasing alcoholic beverages. In Australia, if festival goers are over the age of 18 years old, they can be issued with, for example, a fluorescent yellow wristband marked with '18+'.



This will enable food and beverage hospitality staff to quickly and effectively ensure that they are complying with Responsible Service of Alcohol laws, and not unknowingly serving liquor to minors. Even with these wristbands, however, crowd control and security measures are still essential, as consumption of alcohol can lead to festival revellers becoming overly rowdy!

Festival food and beverage options

On the subject of food and beverage hospitality, this is an important element of every festival. Hospitality can also be a huge revenue raiser for festival organisers, as food and drinks are often charged at a high premium at an event! This is because event attendees are unlikely to exit the festival to purchase food or drinks elsewhere.



As such, they will begrudgingly accept to pay extorted prices for nourishment and hydration within the festival walls. A simple bottle of water is often charged at excessive prices, which to be fair, is simply a rip-off! Many festival goers would argue that drinking water should be free.



As such, some of the best and most popular festivals to date have been applauded for installing drinking fountains throughout the festival grounds. Certainly, something for any caring festival organiser should consider!

Another element to consider is what food options to offer to event attendees. Food trucks are a fantastic, fun and fast method of feeding the crowd, with popular cuisines such as Mexican tacos, Greek souvlakis, or Turkish kebabs being quick and easy to toss up and sell to hungry revellers.



Fried food such as hot chips, potato cakes and loaded fries are equally popular options, with the greasy, crispy and tasty fast-food fare being extremely appealing - particularly to festival-goers who are drinking alcohol!

On the subject of alcohol, often the best options are the simplest. Think canned beer or pre-mixed beverages for easy dispatch at the bar counter. Vodka and rum-based drinks pre-mixed with soft drinks or soda water often sell the best. For a more premium experience, bar staff may consider offering cocktails on tap. Crowd-pleasing favourites can include pre-mixed margaritas, ruby red cosmopolitans, or minty mojitos.

Festival music, entertainment and take-home festival merchandise

A key element of any festival is the entertainment that will be on show on the day. Popular artists and live musicians, including DJs, are a huge draw-card for festival-goers and are often the highlight of the day. You may also wish to keep your festival entertainment in line with the festival theme.



If it is a country and western-themed festival, for instance, it would make sense that you would engage country music acts to perform at the event. More of an electronic dance vibe? Trance, house and hardstyle DJs will be popular here.

Of course, many festival-goers will also want to take home branded merchandise to remember the day by! This is another great revenue raiser for festival organisers and one you'll want to consider if you want to maximise the profits of the event.



Branded tee shirts, hats and caps, drink bottles, tote bags and backpacks, and even key rings and lanyards, can be produced relatively easily and cheaply, and resold at a premium! The best way to do this is to source these items in a plain and unbranded form, ready to have your festival logo printed on them.



Needless to say, there's a lot that goes into organising a festival! But perhaps the most important element to consider is to make sure that the event attendees enjoy the day.

