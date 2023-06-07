Cooks Hill lock in coach Chris Zoricich for another season

Cooks Hill have locked in coach Chris Zoricich for next season but a longer stay could depend on the playing future of the former New Zealand skipper's son, Zac.
Chris, a former Jet, took on the Cooks Hill role this year after coming to the region to support Zac's push at the Mariners.
While Chris has done an admirable job with a roster decimated by departures, 20-year-old Zac has also had success, making his A-League debut in round 20.
Zac celebrated with the Mariners after their 6-1 grand final win over Melbourne City on Saturday night and he hopes to gain a new contract with the A-League champions.
Chris has re-signed for next year at Cooks Hill, who are ninth in the NPL. They finished ninth last year on debut but lost most of their squad in the off-season before picking up mostly fringe first-graders to fill the void.
"They wanted me to sign a longer contract, but I just have to see what's happening with other things in my life," Chris said.
"My family are not over at the moment, so I want to sort that out, and if my son is going to stick around and hopefully get a contract at the Mariners. But I'm definitely here for next year and we'll see how things go."
Cooks Hill lost 3-2 to Phoenix on Saturday after leading 2-1 early in the second half.
"We've improved a lot, but we are just lacking a bit of quality at times and that game management from a senior player that's been playing at this level for a long time," he said.
"If we had more experienced players, we would have won that game. And those games we've lost or drawn to last-minute goals, we would have won, and we'd be sitting fifth of sixth.
"It was a poor game, poor quality all-round [on Saturday]. The field wasn't great, but we had enough opportunities to win it comfortably, but we are just letting ourselves down defensively at the moment."
