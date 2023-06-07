Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Cooks Hill lock in coach Chris Zoricich for another season

By Craig Kerry
June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooks Hill lock in coach Chris Zoricich for another season
Cooks Hill lock in coach Chris Zoricich for another season

Cooks Hill have locked in coach Chris Zoricich for next season but a longer stay could depend on the playing future of the former New Zealand skipper's son, Zac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.