A THREE-DAY shutdown is expected to throw a spanner in the works for train commuters between Newcastle and Maitland.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will shut down the Hunter Valley Network for critical maintenance from June 10 to 13.
The shutdown between the port at Koorangang, Telarah and Maitland is necessary to carry out maintenance works for a safe and reliable network, ARTC Hunter Valley group executive Wayne Johnson said.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be working from Newcastle to Maitland with a focus on important works to keep the network operating efficiently," he said.
"The works are being coordinated to coincide with a separate shutdown by Sydney Trains from Islington to Sydney and the NSW North Coast interstate network north of Maitland right through to Brisbane.
"ARTC will have works across 40 separate maintenance activities throughout the outage."
Mr Johnson said there would also be important drainage improvements at Tighes Hill, Islington and Maitland planned across a 72-hour intensive period.
Freight and passenger services south of Islington and north of Telarah will also be stopped as part of the separate north coast works that will affect some passenger services.
Mr Johnson said the works would be completed as safely and efficiently as possible and asked motorists to slow down at level crossings during the shutdown.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these works are taking place," he said.
Traffic control will be in place at the Clyde Street intersection at Islington on Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 4pm.
Bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services with details available on the Transport for NSW website.
The works will begin at 3am on June 10 and are expected to finish at 3am on June 13.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
