Luke Pepper looks to back-up plan for Opal Ridge at Eagle Farm

Scone trainer Luke Pepper went from the excitement of a Stradbroke Handicap start to accepting the likelihood of missing out with Opal Ridge on Tuesday.
Opal Ridge was 24th in the ballot for Saturday's 18-horse $3 million 1400m group 1 before acceptances on Tuesday morning.
However, Pepper spoke on radio before the field was finalised of his excitement about having the runner in the Eagle Farm feature. His three-year-old filly was then announced as second emergency, and later drew gate 10.
"There were so many different stories going around, who was staying in, who was out, and I was crossing my fingers trying to stay positive more than anything," Pepper said in the afternoon. "But it was always going to be tough and we knew that coming up here."
He was hoping to make the field come Saturday but said Opal Ridge would otherwise race in the $200,000 Dane Ripper Stakes (1300m) for fillies and mares on the card.
"She'll be in the Dane Ripper even if she doesn't make the Stradbroke, so it was always a good back-up plan," he said.
"It is what it is. I'm hoping we might scrape into one of the last spots, but at second emergency, it's going to be extremely tough. But at the same time, the Dane Ripper is a really good option for her, especially with the Tatts Tiara two weeks later. It's a great lead-up race for that. And to be honest, the Tatts Tiara is probably her grand final at group 1 level.
"For either race [Saturday], there was no difference to her training. She's settled in really well after arriving here last Wednesday."
Scone trainer Paul Messara's Miracle Of Love drew gate nine for the group 1 JJ Atkins.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
