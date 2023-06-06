Luke Pepper looks to back-up plan for Opal Ridge at Eagle Farm

"It is what it is. I'm hoping we might scrape into one of the last spots, but at second emergency, it's going to be extremely tough. But at the same time, the Dane Ripper is a really good option for her, especially with the Tatts Tiara two weeks later. It's a great lead-up race for that. And to be honest, the Tatts Tiara is probably her grand final at group 1 level.

