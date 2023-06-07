The equation is simple for New Lambton coach Greg Lowe: Keep winning.
The Eagles have not given up hope of a finals showing but Lowe knows last year's NPLW Northern NSW wooden spooners must make their move now.
After 12 games, and with nine still to play, New Lambton are sixth on 16 points.
They are one point behind fifth-placed Adamstown (17) and eight adrift of Maitland (24) in fourth position as they eye an important catch-up clash with third-placed Newcastle Olympic (26) at Alder Park on Sunday.
The Eagles have been playing catch-up since high-profile Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan became available in round nine.
But they missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on the top four in a 2-1 loss to Olympic on May 27 after leading 1-0 at half-time.
"I'm quite happy with everything so far, considering how the rebuild had to come from last year as well," Lowe said.
"We did sign some strong players, which is going to make a huge difference for us. We've been a little bit inconsistent in the last couple of weeks. I feel like we should have won against Olympic. I felt like it was a game we lost.
"There's no doubt in my mind that we can win this one."
New Lambton were in devastating form on Sunday, when they thrashed winless Warners Bay 17-0 at Alder Park in round 13.
Andrews scored seven goals, Davis five and Sarah Moore a double. Allan, Macy Anthony and Ameera Makunja also found the back of the net in a show of the Eagles' attacking depth.
"Before [Sunday], we still had 30 points to play for," Lowe said.
"That's a lot of points and we're starting to gain really good momentum.
"It feels like we're clicking now going forward and we still showed some good signs of desperation when they countered.
"You've got Macy and Ameera who are both fighting for the one spot next to Tara Andrews at the moment, and they're both doing so well. They've both got their positive attributes and it's very hard to choose between them at this stage.
"Sarah Moore is coming into form. That last 30 minutes of hers was incredible. It's coming together.
"I'm not worried at all. I'm pretty confident that we'll be fine if we keep realising that we're not looking eight games ahead, we're looking one game ahead every week."
The Eagles-Olympic clash (4pm), rescheduled from round five, is one of only two NPLW NNSW games being played over the June long weekend.
Competition frontrunners Broadmeadow (29) host Maitland at Magic Park on Monday (6pm) in their rescheduled round-12 fixture.
