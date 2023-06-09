Interest rate pain is feeding the bloated profiteers while we suffer

AS a nation, we appear to have short memories. We have reporters who would not remember what risks our armed forces have taken to give them the lifestyle they enjoy. Our SAS troops, given tasks so risky most of us could not imagine, are asked to be angels. These men are trained to be the military's best of the best, and when they perform duties that are not seen to be normal against an enemy that kills and tortures their own, we bring them down. If the reporters are too young to know what is required to be awarded a Victoria Cross they should revisit what Ben Roberts-Smith did against an army that had no respect for life. Shame on the media for their actions.