Letters

Letters and short takes June 9 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
Interest rate pain is feeding the bloated profiteers while we suffer
THE big four banks have reportedly made a combined profit of $17 billion since interest rates started to rise, making a mockery of their insistence that the rises need to be passed on to mortgage holders to "cover our costs". Hard-earned wages of borrowers are simply transferred to wealthy corporations.

