Broadmeadow Magic's Brad and Ellie Jones have made a special piece of history, becoming the first dad and daughter duo to facilitate a Daughters and Dads Active and Empowered program.
Brad is Magic's youth girls technical director and Ellie is in Broadmeadow's senior squad plus has coaching experience with the club.
This school term, they have joined forces to deliver an eight-week football-specific version of the University of Newcastle's boundary-breaking Daughters and Dads program at Magic.
Broadmeadow are the first club to align with the program, which is supported by the NSW Football Legacy Fund.
The program targets fathers or father figures as the agents of change to improve their primary-school aged daughters' physical activity levels, sport skills and social-emotional well-being.
Magic first-grade players Kalista Hunter and Kirstyn Antoni plus W-League championship-winner Rhali Dobson were on hand for this week's session.
"Week six's theme is all about female role models," Brad said.
"It's about saying to the girls that you have all of these really cool role models around the place, and saying to the dads, it's up to us to show them that there's good, strong, powerful role models around the town."
Magic will run the program again next term.
** The FIFA Women's World Cup is looming large - the Matildas open their campaign against Republic of Ireland in Sydney on July 20 - and the Hunter region will get a taste of football fever this Sunday when the trophy tour stops at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The trophy is in its final leg of the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour.
After 30 international stops, the tour will conclude with visits to the nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand.
** Adamstown Rosebud JFC, Bellbird Junior FC and Muswellbrook Eagles FC are among eight clubs from across Northern NSW who will have six young people act as flag bearers during the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The opportunity came through Football Australia's Game Changer program.
