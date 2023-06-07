Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Broadmeadow Magic duo Ellie and Brad Jones deliver Daughters and Dads football program

By Renee Valentine
June 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad and Ellie Jones are the first dad and daughter duo to deliver a Daughters and Dads program. Picture by Michael Ying Sing/NNSWF
Brad and Ellie Jones are the first dad and daughter duo to deliver a Daughters and Dads program. Picture by Michael Ying Sing/NNSWF

Broadmeadow Magic's Brad and Ellie Jones have made a special piece of history, becoming the first dad and daughter duo to facilitate a Daughters and Dads Active and Empowered program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.