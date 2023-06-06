LACHLAN Fitzgibbon is the latest Newcastle Knights star to snap up a slice of real estate in Merewether.
The back-rower and his partner, Sophie Hanlon, recently purchased a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the beachside suburb for $2.2 million.
The couple posted a photo on social media to celebrate the purchase with the caption: 'Here's to making new mems [memories] in our home'.
Sold with listing agent Chasse Ede at PRD Presence, the property was described as a versatile tri-level family home with panoramic coastal views.
Positioned on an elevated 544 square metre block on one of Merewether's most sought-after streets, the home featured two separate living zones and an American Oak timber kitchen.
The house was on the market for three months and attracted around 200 enquiries, with three buyers showing strong interest, according to Mr Ede.
According to CoreLogic, the property previously sold in 2008 for $1.2 million.
The purchase follows the $2.25 million sale of the couple's home at 14 Rembrandt Drive, Merewether Heights in March.
The pair undertook an extensive renovation of the original 1980s-era home to transform it into a modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a pool and outdoor kitchen.
"Lachy grew up around that area and they were wanting to move a little bit closer to the beach," Mr Ede said.
"It's a big house with five bedrooms and a three-car garage and with the uninterrupted views, it's gorgeous."
The Newcastle-raised former Souths Newcastle junior has played first grade with the Knights for the past nine years.
In March, Fitzgibbon played his 100th NRL game.
But despite the purchase, Fitzgibbon may be moving further than the next suburb.
It was reported in Toohey's News in Saturday's Newcastle Herald that English Super League club Leeds had made a play for the Knight.
Fitzgibbon, one of nine players in the Knights' top 30 who are off contract at the end of the season, told Toohey's News that he's had interest from England, reluctantly confirming Leeds was among the clubs that had spoken to his management.
"It's true but I haven't signed anything with anyone," he said. "I'm not sure what I'm doing. I haven't made any decisions."
Fitzgibbon, who is the son of NIB heath fund CEO Mark Fitzgibbon and nephew of retired Labour MP Joel Fitzgibbon, is the latest in a growing list of Knights stars to purchase property in the Merewether area.
Last month, Knights forward and NSW Blues State of Origin player Tyson Frizell and his wife Samantha purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Merewether Heights, while Kalyn Ponga paid $2.4 million at auction for a run-down three-bedroom Merewether home in August last year.
The median house value in Merewether is $1.69 million, according to Core Logic.
